New York Giants Star Rookie Not Surprised By Brian Thomas Jr's Early Success
There has not been a more exciting player at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp over the last 10-plus days than rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Among those who are hardly surprised at this development? New York Giants star rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who was teammates with Thomas at LSU.
Entering the NFL together as first-round picks, Nabers and Thomas could prove to be the next star receiver products out of LSU after the duo was the nation's most productive pair in 2023. Nabers has already become enshrined as the Giants' No. 1 receiver, whole Thomas has added a much-needed vertical element to the Jaguars' offense.
Thomas has been the star of Jaguars camp in recent days, beginning with increased wins on the outside in practices last week before a highlight-reel catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Saturday's preseason opener. This week, Thomas proved to be a difficult coverage assignment for a host of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders, frequently burning Tampa Bay deep.
The Jaguars traded back from No. 17 to No. 23 before taking Thomas, making him the fourth receiver off the board and starting a receiver run through the final 10 picks of the first round.
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"He's been doing a really nice job. It showed up a couple of plays in the game last week and then this week in practice. He continues to grow, and just he and Trevor keep talking and working," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said ahead of Thursday's practice.
"That's what's going to take, you’re not going to be a finished product right away, but if he continues to improve and just learn with the offense, grow with the offense. But he's been doing a really good job.”