NFL Mock Draft: Heisman Winner Falls to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars need to select a premier prospect with the fifth overall pick. They did an amazing job last year with the 23rd pick when they selected Brian Thomas Jr. One would assume now that they select sooner, it would give them a chance to draft a player as talented as Thomas Jr.
However, that just increases the pressure on their front office and James Gladstone to make that pick count. They only won four games last season, and this pick has to contribute to getting more wins. The Jaguars have to compete for their division next season.
They've already begun to make themselves competitive by making a flurry of moves and clearing up a massive amount of cap space. They now have the seventh most cap space in the NFL, which is perfect for attracting free agents such as Davante Adams.
Charles Davis is an NFL media analyst and recently published his mock draft. His mock draft is quite interesting, as the top three picks are all quarterbacks. Due to this, he says that the Jaguars will draft Travis Hunter from the University of Colorado Boulder.
It would be massive for the Jaguars if they were able to draft him. Hunter is a generational prospect and would turn the tide for this franchise. He won the Heisman award last year due to his unorthodox way of playing both wide receiver and cornerback at an elite level.
Whichever position they would opt to play him at, he would do wonders on either side of the ball. In 2024, he had 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he had 35 total tackles and four interceptions. He also had 11 passes defended and a forced fumble.
Hunter is a dream prospect for any team and has a case to go first overall. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, I don't think he'll be available for them when they make their selection. He might've fallen in this mock draft, but in real life, I don't think he makes it to the fifth pick.
Somehow, if he was available, the Jaguars would be beside themselves if they didn't choose him. He would come in and raise the floor of this roster and would be a lethal wide receiver duo with Thomas Jr. Even if they used him at cornerback, their defense needs a lot of help, and he'd make offenses think twice about airing the ball out on this team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.