Could Davante Adams Reunite With Former Coach in Jacksonville?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a tremendous day of off-season moves that saw players being released and trades being done between divisional rivals. Their wide receiver room especially took a hit, as they got rid of two impactful skill-position players.
All this movement freed up a lot of cap space for them, and now they have 60 million dollars to work with in free agency, making them the team with the seventh most cap space in the NFL. This opens up a lot of possibilities for the Jaguars as they have a lot of key positions they need to fill.
Earlier this year, the Jaguars announced their coaching staff for the new season. Joining new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone was a new wide receiver coach for the Jaguars, Edgar Bennett.
Bennett was a player in the NFL before he became a coach, and he has ties to the league dating back to 1992 when he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. He would later return to the Packers as a coach in 2001.
He was a running back coach and director of player development before he eventually got promoted to their wide receiver coach and then offensive coordinator. With the Jaguars in desperate need of a revamped wide receiver room, could they reunite Bennett with Davante Adams?
Bennett was the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2015 - 2017, and in that time, Adams failed to reach 1,000 yards every season. However, with the Jaguars, Adams could see increased production than he did back then with the Packers.
The year 2024 was an odd one for Adams, as he started the season with the Las Vegas Raiders but ended it with the New York Jets. Now, he'll be looking for the fourth team he'll play with in his career, and the Jaguars certainly have the cap space to bring him in.
Adams would be a reliable option for Trevor Lawrence to throw to, and he showcased that his agility and route running are still among the best in the league. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, it looks like Adams will be following Aaron Rodgers to whichever team he ends up signing with.
