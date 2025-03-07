How Much Cap Space Did Jaguars Create With Flurry of Moves?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a busy Thursday, to say the least.
The Jaguars not only saw center Mitch Morse retire, but they also moved on from five veterans on the roster in wide receiver Christian Kirk, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, cornerback Ronald Darby, and tight end Evan Engram.
While there are clearly a lot of football-related reasons why each of these moves happened under new head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and EVP of football operations Tony Boselli, there is no denying the monetary impact of the moves the Jaguars made.
According to Spotrac, the Jaguars opened up close to $25 million in cap savings as a result of the moves. As a result, the Jaguars now have $60,200,409 in cap space -- a figure that ranks No. 7 in the NFL as of this writing.
While the Jaguars just hired Gladstone two weeks ago, it is clear the team's trio of decision-makers is quickly getting aligned when it comes to how they want to shape the offseason. Thursday's moves meant some big names departing Jacksonville and that it was officially a new era.
"During this week, if we were with the Rams, we’d be having pro-free agent dialogue. That’s what we’re currently doing with the Jaguars. So, there’s no real difference on that front. Now, in terms of what you may say is me getting up to speed, I’m going to calibrate my own mode of operation to the Jaguars’ current mode of operation," Gladstone said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
"One person changing rather than a large group changing in the immediate mode is going to be a little bit more efficient and less disruptive. I think adaptability is certainly a key trait that any leader or person in this space is going to have to embrace, and that’s one I look forward to deploying so that our entire group actually sees that in action. And really just looking forward to learning, right? Because I’ve only known it through the lens that I’ve experienced, so I really look forward to getting an opportunity to digest a different way of moving about business.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.