One Thing Trevor Lawrence Needs From Jaguars HC Liam Coen
For new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, it is clear that his success in his first tenure as a head coach is going to largely depend on what he gets out of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence has played elite-level football before, specifically down the stretch of the 2022 season. And even in an injury-riddled 2024 season, Lawrence went on a hot streak before injuries derailed his season.
The question now is how can Coen take those streaks of brilliance and turn it into sustained success. During an appearance on 'Up and Adams', Lawrence noted what Coen can specifically do to support him moving forward.
"Yeah, I think, I mean, obviously the play-calling is super important," Lawrence said. I think being a head coach, there's a lot more to it than that, though, obviously that's one side of the ball, and he's responsible for that as far as our plan. And then when the game starts, you know, he's going to be the one calling it. So of course, that's important."
Coen's biggest impact on the Jaguars is likely to go far beyond play-calling, though that is a large reason he was hired. Coen found great success as Baker Mayfield's offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but being a head coach is more than just being an effective play-caller.
Where Coen can support Lawrence the most comes in that area. How will Coen lead the Jaguars on and off the field, especially in moments of adversity? If he thrives there, the rest should take care of itself as long as Lawrence and others do their part too.
"But I think just from the leadership perspective, having that energy day in, day out is something I think our team needs. You know, we've been through a lot," Lawrence said. The last two seasons have been not what we expected after what we did, you know, two years ago. And I think this team just needs some juice, and I know he's going to bring that."
Lawrence will be one of the key pieces of Coen's tenure with the Jaguars. Not only will his play effectively decide games, but how he leads the locker room under Coen's guidance will have longstanding ramifications.
"As players I'm ready to to lead and bring that as well, because we all have to buy in, right? We have to buy into what he's doing, the culture he's trying to set or we don't have a shot," Lawrence said.
"So that's our responsibility is to buy into what he wants us to be and the identity we want to have as a team, and take it and run with it. Because at the end of the day, players play, and scheme is important. And obviously there's some things that we can do there to set us up, but players have to take it and believe in it. And I think that's the biggest thing. It's just that belief. And I know for me and a lot of guys I've talked to we're fully bought in and just excited for April to get here and to start."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.