Patriots Legend Confident Bill Belichick Could Go to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are an unacceptable 1-5 heading into Week 7. That sort of record is abhorrant for several reasons -- for one, it all but eliminates them from the playoff race. Secondly, owner Shad Khan invested a king's ransom into this team.
Signing Arik Armstead and extending franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence are only this summer's significant investments, consider the years prior.
Then, Khan famously said that this was the best team in franchise history, setting the standard for what should have been a season like no other in regard to success.
"Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
With a loss against the New England Patriots this week, the Jaguars would drop to 1-6 from what could be their most winnable game, all things considered. A rookie quarterback in Drake Maye, a struggling team, and the advantage of being in London for a whole week while the Patriots have to travel and adjust.
Jobs could be lost with a loss.
One of the biggest names thrown around for a potential head coach replacement is that of Super Bowl-winning legend Bill Belichick. Recently, former Patriots and Belichick star tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on the "Up & Adams" show hosted by Kay Adams.
What Gronkowski said is very telling.
"I think Coach Belichick will pick up the phone if the Jacksonville Jaguars call if they have a head coach vacancy," Gronkowski said. "No doubt about that. Coach Belichick does belong in the coaching world. I think he's doing a great job in the media this year and taking a year off. I think he will be back in the NFL next year. Everyone wants to see that. I want to see that. NFL fans want to see that."
Belichick would be a perfect fit for the Jaguars. He is close with the Khan family and Khan's hands-off, free-spending style would give Belichick plenty of room to operate in Duval. He could be his own general manager or bring in one of his choosing.
Regardless, Belichick can establish a framework to set the Jaguars up for future success, whether he falls back into a GM position or finds a successor.
The roster is very talented and the key pieces are in place, so the 72-year-old head coach could get to Don Shula's wins record quickly.
