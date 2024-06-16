Jaguar Report

PFF: Jaguars' Mitch Morse is No. 12 Center Entering 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars' new center and former Buffalo Bill and Kansas City Chief finds himself in the top-15.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse (65) lines up during the organized team activity session Monday, June 3, 2024 at EverBank Stadium's Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' biggest move along the offensive line this offseason came in the form of free agent center Mitch Morse -- and it is easy to see why the Jaguars think he will make an impact.

In a recent ranking of the top-32 centers for the 2024 season, Pro Football Focus slots Morse at No. 12 -- likely a much higher ranking than the Jaguars would have seen with their former center still in the lineup at center.

"Morse ended his five-year stay with the Bills with a 64.5 grade, his best grade since 2020, and a top-five pass-blocking grade among centers. The veteran signed a two-year contract to be the Jaguars' new starting center in the hopes that he’ll provide sufficient pass protection for Trevor Lawrence."

Thomas Valentine, Pro Football Focus

Morse has a connection to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after starting 15 games at center for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2015, which was Pederson's final year as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. The Chiefs selected Morse in the second round that offseason.

Morse started 49 regular season games and three playoff games for the Chiefs over four years before signing with the Bills in 2019.

Since then, Morse has started 77 regular season games and 10 playoff games for the Bills over five seasons, missing seven starts in the process.

Morse was released by the Bills for cap reasons this offseason, ending a five-year run with one Pro Bowl and several years as a building block of the Bills' offense.

“Again, just a veteran leader, someone who brings a lot of experience in that position and to that group. Been really good with Luke [Fortner]," Pederson said in May.

"Those two have been working extremely close obviously and Mitch has been a great resource for Luke and it's been good. That's what you want to see out of veteran players, same with [OL] Brandon Scherff. He's another one with some of the young offensive linemen that we do have."

The Jaguars saw 2022 third-rounder Luke Fortner start all 34 regular-season games and two playoff games for the franchise over the last two seasons, but Fortner struggled mightily in 2023, especially in the run game.

