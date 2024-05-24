PFF Names Christian Kirk the Jaguars' Bounce-Back Candidate
When it comes to the 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars, there is no true shortage on bounce-back candidates.
This is partly the result of how the Jaguars' 2023 season ended in dismay, but also largely because of how injury-riddled the Jaguars were a year ago. From Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk to Tyson Campbell to DaVon Hamilton, a number of key players missed time or played with injury.
As such, any player who is noted as the Jaguars' top candidate to return to form in 2024 will likely have earned the honor. And this time around, it is Pro Football Focus tabbing Kirk as the Jaguars' bounce-back player.
"From 2021 to 2022, Kirk racked up 161 catches and 2,090 yards, both of which ranked 18th in that span. But his production dipped last year because of an abdominal tear and subsequent further core injury," PFF said.
"Through two years of playing in Jacksonville, it’s clear Kirk has Trevor Lawrence’s trust. Kirk’s 218 targets are the second most on the team over the past two years. Even with the additions of Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis, it seems likely that Kirk could have a big 2024, especially given uncertainties about the rookie and the newly signed veteran."
Kirk was injured on the Jaguars' first offensive play from scrimmage against the Cincinnati Bengals, a 26-yard catch that arguably was the beginning of the end of the Jaguars' playoff hopes.
Kirk later underwent surgery for the core muscle injury and attempted to return to the lineup in Week 18, but ultimately he missed the final five games of the Jaguars season. In 12 games, he caught 57 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns.
“I think there’s a certain trust that he has from the quarterbacks. All of the quarterbacks. Obviously, he and Trevor [Lawrence] have the most time on task together," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said after Kirk's injury last year.
"Christian has a certain skillset that we feel like we’ve really identified and honed in on, things he does well, but things the quarterback can trust. There’s just that certain unknown element with throwing other people in these positions to do things that he does really well in our system. We have other guys that have skillsets that we’ll do our best to maximize and utilize those guys in certain situations, but it’s a big loss for a player with Christian’s caliber physically, but also mentally what he can do and the flexibility he has within the game and the system to be able to move around a little bit.”