PFF Ranks Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd Among Top-20 Linebackers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have invested a lot in the linebacker position over the last several years, adding Foyesade Oluokun in free agency and using a 2022 first-round pick on Devin Lloyd, among other investments like Chad Muma and Ventrell Miller.
After two years the duo of Lloyd and Oluokun has started to receive recognition around the NFL as one of the league's top linebacker duos. They were one of several duos to be ranked in Pro Football Focus' top-32 linebacker rankings. Oluokun was ranked No. 16, with Lloyd just one spot behind him at No. 17.
Oluokun has enjoyed the two best seasons of his career since signing with the Jaguars. He earned PFF grades above 70.0 as a run defender, as a pass-rusher and in coverage in 2023. His 21 quarterback pressures last season were the second most in a season for his career.- Gordon McGuinness, PFF
The 2022 first-round draft pick took a nice step forward in 2023, seeing his PFF coverage grade improve from 32.4 as a rookie to 67.8. He stood out in run defense, where his 90.3 PFF grade was the fourth-best mark among linebackers.
Oluokun was originally drafted by Atlanta in the sixth round (200th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season.
Since arriving in Jacksonville in 2022, Oluokun leads the NFL in solo tackles (239) and total tackles (357). In 2023, he recorded 173 total tackles (111 solo), eight tackles for loss, six passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception returned for a touchdown.
Last season, he surpassed 150 total tackles for the third consecutive season, becoming just the sixth player to accomplish the feat since 2000. He also posted career highs in quarterback hits (10) and fumble recoveries (three) in 2023. In his six seasons, Oluokun has amassed 811 total tackles (506 solo), 32 tackles for loss, 22 passes defended, 9.5 sacks, six interceptions and six fumble recoveries..
The Jaguars traded up to select Lloyd at No. 27 two years ago; since then, he has proved to be one of the most important pieces of the Jaguars' defense.
In that span, Lloyd has started 30 games in 32 appearances and recorded 242 tackles, 134 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and 15 pass breakups.