The Jaguars' Best Options in the Second Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars don't own their first-round pick this year due to their aggressive trade up to draft Travis Hunter second overall last season. Their pick didn't end up becoming incredibly valuable for the Cleveland Browns, only giving up the 24th overall pick, but it will help accelerate their rebuild.

James Gladstone may have been too keen to replicate the Los Angeles Rams' formula for success, but Hunter can always bounce back in his sophomore season. What prospects must Liam Coen and the rest of the Jaguars staff prioritize with their first pick of the draft?

Helping Out Their Defense

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Zakee Wheatley (DB54) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I think that defense needs to be an emphasis throughout their draft class, and that must start with what will be their highest pick. Antonio Johnson solidified himself as their free safety of the future, but Eric Murray is a long-time veteran who's just filling out a roster spot.

Zakee Wheatley has long arms and a wide tackle radius, who would be a worthy selection as someone who can develop on the bench. His run defense needs some work, but he can be a building block for Anthony Campanile to work with and improve for their future.

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a stop BYU offense during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a lot of star power on the edges of the Jaguars defensive line, so I'd like to see them bolster the middle of their line by taking a shot on Domonique Orange. What you see is what you get in Orange, a 6’ 2’’, 322 lbs nose tackle who's going to help them stop the run next season.

He has good hands, so even if he can't win off the initial push, he has the finesse needed to make an impact through double-teams and being blocked. His long arms give opposing offensive linemen a lot to deal with, and I think he could anchor the middle of their line better than Arik Armstead could in his 12th season.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (DL60) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even though Mason Thomas has consistently missed time in the past three seasons, it'd be hard to find a more athletic edge rusher available in the second round. What I like most about Thomas is that he has the potential to develop into a versatile player like Devin Lloyd with his instincts and speed.

I think he has more potential to develop into a starter than Danny Striggow, even if Striggow is bigger than he is. He can convert speed into power, and I'd be interested in seeing if they'd want him to purely be an edge rusher or use him in stunts and blitzes as a linebacker.