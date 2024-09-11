Power Rankings Roundup: Where Do the Jaguars Land After Week 1?
The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a tough loss in Week 1, dropping their season opener 20-17 to the Miami Dolphins.
From here, the Jaguars can only go up as they look to match records with the Houston South at the top of the AFC South. The Jaguars played a talented team down to the wire, and as a result they should not be a team hitting the panic button after Week 1.
So, where do the pundits have the Jaguars after Week 1?
Sports Illustrated: No. 23
This is the lowest ranking of any national power ranking for the Jaguars after Week 1.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars are, ironically, giving off heavy Chargers vibes. A quarterback with a high ceiling that has not been realized. Brief playoff appearances. Perpetual hype and limited delivery. We know how that ended. Now, how does this season end?
Well, after the Jaguars go to battle with Cleveland this coming weekend, they take on … Cleveland, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Houston, Chicago, New England, Green Bay, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Detroit and Houston all in a row. That is an absolutely gruesome and unforgivable stretch of football. If they start the season 0–2, watch out," Conor Orr said.
Fox Sports: No. 20
The Jaguars found themselves almost out of the top-20 in David Helman's rankings after Week 1.
"Travis Etienne’s fumble prevented the Jags from closing out the Dolphins late in the third quarter. But here’s the thing: Even after that critical mistake, there were 17 minutes of game time left on the clock. Losing is one thing, but it felt like the Jaguars’ entire team went into the tank after that miscue. You’ve got to be mentally tougher than that," Helman said.
NFL.com: No. 19
The Jaguars dropped two spots from their pre-Week 1 rankings and almost find themselves outside of the top-20 in another ranking.
"Doug Pederson opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 32-yard line, up 17-14 early in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins, and Travis Etienne was stopped for a loss in the backfield. This came on the possession right after Etienne was stripped as he was about to go in for a score and put the Jaguars up 24-7," Eric Edholm said. "Jacksonville's offense was ice cold in the second half outside of the one long drive, and a lot of the problems happened up front. The offensive line wasn’t terrible early but caved in late, both in the run game and in pass protection. There are some really enticing pieces here on offense -- Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis had nice moments in their Jaguars debut -- but it won’t matter if the blocking isn’t better."
33rd Team: No. 13
The Jaguars got plenty of respect in the rankings from The 33rd Team, even rising two spots from their previous ranking.
"The good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars is that Trevor Lawrence looked fantastic on Sunday. He was throwing dimes all over the field, and the addition of Brian Thomas Jr. looks like a home run. However, they have to find ways to finish games better. There is no reason why they shouldn’t have beaten the Dolphins, and their late-game play remains a disaster. The Jaguars will face the Browns in Week 2, and that will be a game in which both teams will desperately want to win to avoid going 0-2. But don’t be too discouraged by the Jaguars quite yet," Marcus Mosher said.
USA Today: No. 15
The Jaguars slipped a bit in the USA Today's rankings, but still remain a top-15 team.
"RB Travis Etienne's disastrous fumble Sunday exceeded his total for the 2023 season. But far more important, this team needs to figure out how to close – and that probably includes a re-examination of HC Doug Pederson's game "management" techniques," Nate Davis said.
Bleacher Report: No. 17
The Jaguars' typical range in this week's rankings comes somewhere in the teens, with Bleacher Report noting that they held their own against the Dolphins.
"I still think that Jacksonville can challenge for a playoff spot this season, and Sunday's loss doesn't do much to change that. Trevor Lawrence looked healthy. The Jags may have something in the backfield tandem of Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby. Aside from napping on Tyreek Hill's 80-yard touchdown, the defense did a terrific job of slowing one of the league's more dynamic offenses," Bleacher Report said.
CBS Sports: No. 17
As usual, you can go to Pete Prisco for the hard truth about the Jaguars.
"They blew a game they should have won at Miami. Fumbling going into the end zone for a 24-7 lead really killed their momentum and cost them the game," Pete Prisco said.
Yahoo! Sports: No. 18
Another common spot for the Jaguars in this week's rankings.
"There's no shame in the Jaguars losing at Miami, but how it happened isn't good. They should have won after taking a 17-7 lead. The offense got way too conservative with the lead in the second half. Trevor Lawrence didn't do enough to win either. And the defense gave up too many yards, albeit against a good offense. That's a game Jacksonville has to win if it's going to be taken seriously," Frank Schwab said.
