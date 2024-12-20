Raiders Superstar Rookie Praises Jaguars' Travon Walker
When it comes to this week's matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders, two of the most important pieces to one of college football's top teams of the decade will be at centerstage.
A few years ago, Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker and Raiders tight end Brock Bowers were cornerstones of a Georgia Bulldogs National Championship squad. Now, they will face off for the first ever as opponents.
"I played with one of their edge guys, Travon Walker. And he's a freak athlete," Bowers said in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room this week.
"So I know they have some good outside linebackers. The other guy is really good, too. So good outside backers and I mean, just good players everywhere. I feel like their record doesn't really show how they are on defense."
This isn't the first time Bowers has praised his former teammate. During the draft process, Bowers pointed to Walker as the best athlete he ever saw at Georgia.
"Definitely Travon Walker. Going against him my freshman year when I first got there, just little freshman me, I was skinny. And he was on the other side of the ball in 6-tech and just banging on it. It was awful," Bowers said on Pro Football Talk Live. "And he was the freakiest dude I think I've seen come through there."
Bowers isn't the only Raider showing plenty of respect to Walker. The list also includes Raiders offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
"Yeah, for sure. I mean, those are three first round picks you are talking about. They play extremely hard. They're real powerful players that obviously can rush the passer. So, we got to be ready for them," Turner said.
"And then on defense, the linebackers are very active. They've had some guys in and out of the lineup with the secondary, but they're still competing. I mean, they almost won this past week. I told you guys this before, I truly believe this, there's no bad teams in this league. All these guys are professional athletes and you got to prepare every single week and get yourself ready to go play or you could be humbled very quickly in this league."
