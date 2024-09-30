Relationship Between Jaguars' Coach, GM on Thin Ice?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday sunk them even lower. They are now 0-4. The team once lauded by owner Shad Khan as the best in franchise history, a team that was in "win now" mode -- now mathematically out of the playoff race.
Naturally, tensions are high. Jobs are being called for. Head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke might just be nearing the end of their time in Duval.
There might be a rift between the two.
CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones pointed to such contention in a recent article.
"While the relationship between those two has been strong for years, sources point to a strained relationship between Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, as well as misalignment from owner to GM and head coach, as other causes of dysfunction," Jones wrote. "... Baalke has been the GM since 2021. He and Pederson navigated the post-Urban Meyer tenure to get the Jags to the playoffs in 2022, and moves like inking Christian Kirk to a market-beating deal and locking in Engram have helped the franchise. But his decision to take Travon Walker No. 1 overall in 2022 over Aidan Hutchinson has proved costly for the franchise.
"One source with knowledge of the dynamic between Pederson and Baalke called the working relationship 'a marriage of convenience.'"
Jones cited Khan's history of hands-off ownership. He notes that Khan's willingness to do what needs to be done should be of concern for the two men on the hot-seat.
"For as hands-off as Khan has appeared to be in his leadership of the organization, few NFL teamowners have been as active in hiring and firing coaches as he," Jones said. "Since Khan took over at the end of the 2011 season, he has hired five different head coaches. Twice he has handed out pink slips within one season, including what is arguably the most disastrous single-season coaching tenure in modern NFL history with Meyer."
Khan made a large investment in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, signing him to $275 million. That is commitment. And Lawrence has not been the problem throughout this ordeal. The days of Pederson and Baalke might be numbered.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
