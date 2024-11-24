REPORT: Analysts Blunt About Jaguars Future with Star QB Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost four straight games for the second time this season, and another thing they have lost is their starting quarterback taking the field. In the past two games, Mac Jones stepped in for Trevor Lawrence, not bringing the team much more offense.
Lawrence's shoulder injury has sidelined him temporarily, but the Jaguars sure have missed him on the field during his time away. With the season slipping away from the Jaguars, would it be worth bringing Lawrence back when he is cleared? Lawrence signed a five-year contract worth $275 million.
On the Jaguar's YouTube channel, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and senior writer John Oehser revealed how they feel about Lawrence's potential return to the Jaguar squad this season.
"I want to see my young wide receiver have the best possible arm, especially because he runs deep. I think we have seen that that is not Mac Jones' specialty," Sexton said. "I want to see him, not at any risk of the shoulder needing surgery and being a problem for him, but if he can handle the pain and not injure it (shoulder) further, yeah, I need to see him."
So far in the season, Lawrence has thrown 2,004 passing yards in nine games, has 11 touchdown passes, three rushing, and a 62.0 quarterback rating, per ESPN. Regardless of the season outcome, Sexton wants to see Lawrence return to the field, and so does Oehser.
"I would like to see him as long as it doesn't affect next offseason. If Trevor wants to play, if he can do it without injury, even from beyond for Brian Thomas Jr, he's still a young guy," Oehser said.
The ruling was unanimous for Sexton and Oehser when it came to the question of whether they wanted to see Lawrence. The Jaguars may need to get their quarterback back in action if it means to hold on to current team chemistry going forward with Lawrence and the young offensive line.
"He is the leader of your franchise and the leader of the locker room," Sexton said. "I think having him as that guy, and not because he is the 54 million dollar man, but because he is the number one guy and he sets the tempo for your team. He is a guy that is tough enough to play hurt, not injured, but hurt."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.