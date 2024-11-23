Why the Jaguars Refuse to Pull the Plug on This Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Detroit Lions earlier this week solidified the Jaguars' place as the worst team in the league. There are other teams that are technically just as bad as the Jaguars but they give maximum effort weekly.
The same cannot be said about many players on the Jaguars' roster who have been on the wrong end of multiple blowouts this season. While those blowouts were inevitable losses, there have been numerous games this season where lack of effort cost the Jaguars.
Many believe when on the losing end of a lopsided loss, it may not be beneficial to watch the game film and instead discard the bad film altogether. It is a valid argument on both sides.
The Jaguars effort against the Lions was so bad that it was debatable whether or not head coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars coaching staff should watch the game film and make corrections with the team.
“We [watched film] this morning," Pederson said. "And again, to that point, if I'm not—and I shared with this morning if I don't keep my foot on the gas with these guys, then it's almost like you are pulling the plug on the season. I'm not going to do that for these players.
Pederson made it clear that he plans to watch game film every time after every game no matter if the team won or lost. This is a valuable tool for coaches and players to help improve.
“I'm going to keep pushing them," Pederson said. "I'm going to keep showing them. I'm going to show them the good. I'm going to show them the bad. We have to get through these games. We’ve got to watch the tape in order to get better. I think it's important to do that, and that's why we did it today."
Jacksonville is headed towards the first pick in the NFL Draft this offseason. Pederson hopes to still around then.
The Jaguars have repeatedly done things this season that are perplexing and counterintuitive. As the Jaguars prepare for the second half of the season, a change must be made as soon as possible.
