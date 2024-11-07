REPORT: Are the Jaguars the Worst Team in the NFL?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' season has been disappointing from the start. After entering the season with high but reasonable expectations, the Jaguars never came close to the expectations they set.
With an 0-4 start and injuries to numerous players, the Jaguars' season never got off the ground, and at 2-7, the rest of the season is only a formality.
NFL.com’s Eric Edholm recently released his weekly power rankings after an exciting week of football across the league. He ranked the Jaguars among the worst teams in the league, which most would agree they have proven to be.
Edholm ranked the Jaguars as the 28th-best team in the league. They were ranked one spot behind the Cleveland Browns and one spot in front of the Tennessee Titans. Considering how bad all three teams have been this season, it is a fair ranking.
“The Jaguars played a listless first half, eventually falling behind 22-zip in the third quarter before rallying to make a breathtaking comeback,” Edholm said.
“Travon Walker’s terrific fumble recovery returned for a TD spurred the rally, but it ended up being the longest play of the game for the Jags, outside of Tank Bigsby’s 41-yard kick return.
“Maybe they need to get Walker some goal-line snaps on offense. Anyway, after an Eagles missed field-goal try, the Jags had a chance to pull off a stunner, down 28-23 with 1:42 left at the Philadelphia 13-yard line. But that was when Trevor Lawrence forced a pass to RB3 D’Ernest Johnson, which was picked in the end zone.
Edholm acknowledges how much injuries have negatively impacted the Jaguars this season. Every team in the league is dealing with injuries at this point in the season. However, few are dealing with more injuries to significant contributors as the Jaguars.
“Injuries surely have caused major attrition to the roster, but that was such a crushing turn of events for Lawrence and Doug Pederson," Edholm said.
“The Jags also fumbled away the opening punt of the game deep in their own zone and allowed a TD run on third-and-17 late in the first half, in addition to the painful pick late. Those comprise the anatomy of a lost game -- and a lost season -- right there.”
