REPORT: Do Jaguars Need a Complete Rebuild Around Lawrence?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a bad situation that could get worse after their matchup with the Houston Texans this Sunday. They are 0-3 and could very well fall to 0-4.
The latter is disastrous and the consequences could be dire. The Jaguars have lost winnable games and they have also been blown out (the Buffalo Bills made it look effortless on Monday).
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has struggled mightily so far, off to arguably the worse start of his career. Even worse than his rookie debut under the abysmal reign of Urban Meyer. The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke highlights some of the most telling numbers of Lawrence's 2024 struggles.
"One of the first things that stands out for Lawrence statistically is his regression as an intermediate passer," Brooke wrote. "Early in his career, Lawrence found a good amount of success throwing between 10 and 19 yards downfield. What was once his 'sweet spot' as a passer is now an area where he's struggling. Lawrence is also regressing when it comes to facing extra pass rushers.
"... Lawrence's pressure-to-sack rate of 54.5 percent against the blitz this year is unacceptable. That's the second-worst rate in the NFL this season, with Andy Dalton being the only quarterback being sacked more frequently against the blitz."
Brooke also highlights what he called a one-dimensional offense that was a balance between inept play-calling and not utilizing the tools at it's disposal. He believes Lawrence is regressing as a quarterback, and for someone worth over $250 million, that is a big issue.
Brooke's solution? Tearing it all down, so to speak, and completely rebuilding around Lawrence.
"There's still a path for Lawrence to be a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback again in the near future," he wrote. "A coaching staff overhaul is needed, even if it means Lawrence will have a third different coaching staff in five seasons. Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor simply aren't doing enough to set Lawrence up for success. The Jaguars could pursue a number of high-profile head coach candidates.
"Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is expected to be one of the hottest options after turning down offers last season to return to Dan Campbell's coaching staff. His offensive scheme has helped revive Jared Goff's career, which included Pro Bowl honors in 2022 and a trip to the NFC Championship last season. Other candidates include New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is reviving Derek Carr's career, and Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowik."
