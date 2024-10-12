REPORT: Expert Gives Jaguars' Star Rookie Respect He Deserves
There is no more underrating Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Not after his recent string of performances.
The Jaguars' rookie wideout and the No. 23 overall pick has become a bonafide star only five games into what is sure to be a long and illustrious career. And as a result, more and more recognition is being thrown his way. This week, that includes Thomas being ranked by ESPN as the ninth-best rookie in the NFL so far this year.
"He might have been overshadowed by Nabers in the lead-up to the 2024 draft as the "other" LSU receiver, but Thomas has been red-hot in Weeks 4-5 with more than 85 receiving yards and a touchdown in each game. Thomas is getting comfortable in the Jacksonville offense, and his target share reflects that. He has at least eight targets in each of the past three games," ESPN's Matt Miller said.
"With 4.33 speed and a 6-foot-2 frame, Thomas is quickly becoming Trevor Lawrence's favorite downfield threat. He has the look of a double-digit touchdown rookie and the team's future at the position."
The top-10 is in the following order: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvis Harrison Jr., Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Jared Verse, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Frazier, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
Thomas caught fives passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 vs. Indianapolis. He became the sixth rookie in Jaguars history to reach 100-plus receiving yards in a game and the first since 2017 (WR Keelan Cole). His 397 receiving yards this season are first in the NFL among rookies and sixth overall.
Thomas Jr.’s 85-yard touchdown reception against the Colts was the longest by a rookie in franchise history and the second-longest overall in the NFL this season, trailing only WR Justin Jefferson (97 yards).
The Jaguars traded back from No. 17 to No. 23 before taking Thomas, making him the fourth receiver off the board and starting a receiver run through the final 10 picks of the first round.
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.
