REPORT: Is a Jaguars Foe Primed for a Draft Day Shocker?
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished another season as one of the worst teams in the National Football League after a disappointing 4-13 season. Still, the Jaguars have plenty of work to do to improve their team, with the NFL Draft being one of the primary ways they can do so.
The Jaguars have the fifth pick in the upcoming draft and will likely get one of its top players, assuming they do not trade their pick for more picks.
This should be a legitimate topic of conversation for the Jaguars' front office, as the roster has many holes that can be fixed with one quality first-round pick. Yet, for as much of a decision as the Jaguars must make in the draft, their division rival arguably has even more significant decisions to make.
Reese Decker of Pro Football Network released his predictions for each team in the upcoming NFL Draft. After months of speculation on where Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders prefers to land, Decker believes the Tennessee Titans will make the decision for him.
While the Titans were not one of the places Sanders was rumored to prefer, it would mean he gets to be the first pick of the draft, which Colorado coach Deion Sanders has stated is a goal for the quarterback.
"The Will Levis experiment has come to an end in Tennessee," Decker said. "Levis’ brand of football is nothing short of exciting; however, the Titans brass are looking for something with a little more upside and a lot less risk. Furthermore, head coach Brian Callahan has made it clear that neither Levis nor journeyman Mason Rudolph is the long-term answer at QB. Enter Shedeur Sanders.
"The son of “Prime Time” Deion Sanders, Shedeur has all of the traits and pedigree to be an elite NFL quarterback. Sanders has a live arm capable of layering throws with pinpoint accuracy and precision. His strong, balanced lower body allows him to fend off pressure and deliver accurate off-platform throws. Whether operating in rhythm or improvising off-schedule, Sanders excels. His pocket mobility and ability to extend plays with his legs, paired with his toughness and grit, make him an ideal fit to be the first player off the board on draft night.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.