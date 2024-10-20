REPORT: Jaguars Get Praise For Recent Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars dealt away defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.
The trade signified that the Jaguars could be trade deadline sellers leading up to Nov. 5th. Why not? They are 1-5 and with a loss to the New England Patriots, they could slide even further into the depths of despair.
A lot of changes would likely come of it, too. Head coach Doug Pederson would likely be out of a job and general manager Trent Baalke wouldn't be so secure in his position, either. The Jaguars have a strong roster, and outside of a few pieces, are solid at just about everywhere.
The secondary and offensive lines are both big weaknesses, and but it is hard to imagine the Jaguars trying to acquire the players to bolster those units at this point. Instead, look at the Jaguars to sell.
The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke gave the Jaguars a B+ grade for embracing a seller's mentality.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars don't get a B+ grade for getting rid of a solid player," Brooke wrote. "They get the grade because it seems like they're finally starting to embrace the tank. Jacksonville is a disaster right now. They have the worst defensive DVOA against the run and pass despite having one of the league's top pass rushers in Josh Hines-Allen. On top of that, the offense is a mess with Trevor Lawrence under center, and head coach Doug Pederson is firmly on the hot seat with the potential to be fired before the season even ends.
"At 1-5, the Jaguars are facing another one-win team in the New England Patriots for their second of back-to-back games in London. If they can't pull off a win, then there's a good chance that it's Pederson's last game as their head coach. Look for general manager Trent Baalke to be even more aggressive as a seller if that happens."
Interestingly, the Jaguars' trade was given a C+ by CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani.
"I'm not going to claim this is the beginning of the fire sale for the Jags, but they are clearly listening to offers on players," Dajani wrote. "There were six defensive linemen who outsnapped Robertson-Harris on Sunday, so it's not like he has been a pillar of Ryan Nielsen's unit. A unit which changed base defenses this year, by the way."
