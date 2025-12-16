Jaguars Face Tough Choices in 2026 Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in football, as winners of their last five games and six of their past seven. They lead the AFC South by a game over the surging Houston Texans, with a matchup this upcoming weekend against the Denver Broncos.

Hidden amongst the many game week storylines is what the Jaguars could do in the offseason to improve and build their roster under Jaguars general manager James Gladstone. The problem he faces this offseason is that multiple key starters are slated for free agency in March, which could for the rising sophomore GM to make some tough choices for the outlook of next year's squad.

Jacksonville's perthra of quality pending free agents

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Being a 10-4 team has its perks, including incredible talents on offense and defense. There is no shortage of it with linebacker Devin Lloyd as the team's top defender this season, Travis Etienne Jr. having a career year, Jakobi Meyers becoming an important offensive weapon, and Montaric Brown becoming the team's top outside cornerback.

The only problem, and it's a significant one: they're all pending free agents. The reality is that not all of these key players will be re-signed this offseason, which is a massive bummer for either one of these position groups and Gladstone, who will be searching for their replacements one way or another.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) leaps to score a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville will have just over $9 million in salary cap space with the fourth-most dead money in the NFL, which means Gladstone will have to maneuver money around the roster and cut some key players in the process, though it is a discussion for another day. The Jaguars will also have to consider a Travon Walker extension this offseason, which will factor into the team's decisions with key free agents.

If any of Lloyd, Etienne, Brown, and Meyers hit free agency, they'll be highly sought after because of the value they have provided for each position group, and will get paid a lot of money in the process. Two players I would undoubtedly re-sign with Jacksonville are Lloyd and Meyers, as Brown and Etienne are and can be replaceable in free agency or the NFL Draft.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) and cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) react after an interception against the New York Jets during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

I think there will be a number of debates around the Jaguars free agent pool as the franchise tag is in play for guys like Lloyd and Etienne. Despite much success this season, the Jaguars must be careful to avoid a situation like the Washington Commanders with aging talent at certain position groups that could lack depth. Only one way to find out how this turns out in a few months.

