REPORT: Jaguars Named Top Landing Spot for Vikings Star DB
The Jacksonville Jaguars could certainly use some help defensively, as they finished with the second-worst defense in the NFL this past season.
The Jaguars actually do have some decent pieces on the defensive side of the ball, featuring edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker as well as cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones.
However, Jacksonville could use some help at the safety position, especially if Andre Cisco walks via free agency.
So it should come as no surprise that Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has dubbed the Jaguars as a top landing spot for Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum.
"The Jaguars are still searching for a general manager — and, to a lesser extent, a defensive coordinator — to guide their roster under new head coach Liam Coen," Cameron wrote. "So much will change in Jacksonville between now and March. But the team should prioritize finding a safety to play opposite Andrew Wingard, who is entering a contract year. "
Bynum is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played every game and racked up 96 tackles, three interceptions, a couple of fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of California, was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He became a full-time starter as soon as his sophomore season, registering 81 tackles, a pair of picks, two fumble recoveries and 12 passes defended. Then, in 2023, Bynum rattled off 137 stops, a half of a sack, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and nine passes defended.
Bynum recorded a 63 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024, and in the season prior, he tallied a much more impressive 73.2 overal grade.
One of the most notable aspects about Bynum is his durability, as the Corona, Ca. native has played in every game over the past three seasons.
The Jaguars definitely need some help in the middle of their secondary, especially with Jacksonville looking fairly set at the cornerback position with Campbell, Jones and Montaric Brown.
Jacksonville has a decent amount of cap room to make some moves.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.