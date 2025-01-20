The Jaguars' Huge Defensive Area in Need of Upgrade for 2025
Needless to say, but the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in 2024 was awful.
Ranked the second worst team in average allowed yards per game, the Jaguars defense did them no favors for a majoirty of the season. Going into 2025, the Jaguars will need to need to add improvements to their defense, but none more than at the safety position.
Having been held down by safety Andre Cisco, the Jaguars will need to make a massive upgrade. With Cisco set to become a free agent, and given Jacksonville's poor PFF rating at the safety position, an upgrade for a crucial defensive piece is needed.
There are two ways the Jaguars should go about this.
1. Re-sign Cisco, Hope He Improves
Cisco has been with the squad since 2021, after he was drafted in the third round. In his career, Cisco has played in 63 games for the Jaguars, recording 229 total tackles, 154 of them being solos, eight interceptions, 24 passes defended, and three forced fumbles.
While Cisco has not been a bad safety option, his 2024 season took a step back from the Jaguars last playoff appearance. Cisco is set to become a free agent, but the Jaguars might want to consider a change, especially after one of the more disappointing seasons in the NFL this season.
2. Test the Waters in Free Agency
The Jaguars must improve many areas in free agency this season, why not add the safety position to the list. There are many capable options to replace Cisco in Jacksonville, but one issue does remain: Would a star safety want to come to the Jaguars after their season they've had?
The Jaguars do not seem like a contender for next season unless a huge breakout happens in the offseason. Adding a star safety in free agency is unlikely, but adding an averagely ranked safety won't be a bad move.
Minnesota Viking's safety, Camryn Bynum is set to hit free agency. After a terrific season, posting 96 total tackles in 17 games played, Bynum is a reliable option for the Jaguars to consider to pursue. A cheaper option as well, Bynum could continue his trajectory in Jacksonville.
There are cheaper options for Jacksonville to consider such as: Las Vegas Raiders' Tre'von
Moehrig, Carolina Panthers' Nick Scott, or New Orleans Saints' Will Harris, just to name a few.
Jaguar fans will have to wait and see what the verdict is on free agent signings, as they also anxiously await for a new head coach to be assigned.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.