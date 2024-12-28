REPORT: Jaguars' Offense Needs a Jumpstart
The Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the lowest points of their season, as they lost to a team that had lost 10 games in a row. The Jaguars turned the ball over multiple times and allowed the Raiders to have arguably their best game of the season.
Jacksonville was unable to get much of anything going on the offensive side of the ball, as they were only able to muster a total of seven points in each half of the game.
NFL expert Bucky Brooks analyzed the Jaguars' loss to the Raiders, and placed the majority of the responsibility of the loss on the Jacksonville's offense.
“The Jaguars could not get into a consistent offensive rhythm against the Raiders,” Brooks said. “Though the opponent was playing without a pair of blue-chip defenders (defensive end Maxx Crosby and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins) at the point of attack, the Jaguars could not control the game with the ground attack.
After the Jaguars' running backs broke out of their recent slump to run for over 130 yards last week against the New York Jets, Jacksonville's rushing attack reverted back to their old ways. Brooks noted that the Jaguars running game again struggled to find success, as the Jaguars running back only combined for 72 yards.
“Running backs Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. combined for 72 yards on 21 rushing attempts, which was not enough to force the Raiders into favorable looks for the passing game," Brooks said. "Though rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. finished with nine catches, 132 receiving yards, and a score on 13 targets, the first-rounder could have enjoyed a banner day if Jones could have hit the mark consistently. Against a struggling defense missing some star power, the Jaguars' dismal offensive showing was a major disappointment."
The Jaguars' offense needs a major overhaul this offseason via the NFL Draft and free agency. There are numerous holes that must be filled for the team to be competitive moving forward. Time will tell if the Jaguars' front office is able to make that happen, as it will directly impact their immediate future.
