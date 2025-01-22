REPORT: Jaguars OL One of the Most Improved Players in NFL
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already begun making changes to their team this offseason, starting with firing former head coach Doug Pederson after a second consecutive losing season in which the team showed little signs of life for most of the season. Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke supplied Pederson with what they felt was a competent team last offseason.
At the very least, Khan and Baalke figured they had a better team than the 4-13 record they finished with the season, but no one could have seen the number of injuries and bad luck the team was hit with for most of the season. Still, the Jaguars made the right move by getting rid of Pederson in hopes of turning things around next season.
After finding a head coach, the Jaguars must then address their roster and the issues that are littered across it. Coaching may have played a significant role in the team's failures over the last two seasons but Pederson and the Jaguars coaching staff were not the ones suiting up and taking the field on Sundays, Jaguars players were.
Most of those players did not perform well for most of the season, but that was not the case for Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little who is set to hit free agency this season. Walker performed well this season, especially after receiving more playing time after the Jaguars traded away arguably one of their best offensive linemen.
According to Pro Football Focus, Little was one of the most improved players over the second half of the season.
"Walker Little’s role in the offense grew after the Jaguars traded Cam Robinson to the [Minnesota] Vikings, pushing into the role of the Jaguars starting left tackle," PFF said. "He went from strength to strength in the role. Little’s 2.5% pressure rate allowed was second-lowest among all tackles in the second half of the season, and his 83.2 pass-blocking grade was 10th."
The Jaguars must have a productive offseason in the NFL Draft and free agency to return to the playoffs for the first time in a couple of seasons. Jacksonville has talent at various spots across the team.
However, they must find a way to keep and maximize the talent on the roster while also finding quality talent to add to it.
