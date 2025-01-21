REPORT: Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. Receives High Honor
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their fair share of mistakes over the past few seasons, as injuries, poor coaching and poor play have doomed the Jaguars. Their losing record over the past two seasons confirm as much.
However, the Jaguars have also had some positives over the past two seasons, including wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The Jaguars selected the rookie wide receiver in the first round of the most recent NFL Draft to add to a respectable group of pass catchers.
Every year, the Pro Football Writers of America gather to vote on various season awards based on the performances of players around the league. Some of these awards include All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams.
According to the PFWA, they have "selected an All-NFL team since 1966, and All-AFC and All-NFC teams since 1992. The PFWA conducts separate voting ballots open to all members for the All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams."
Thomas was named to the PFWA's All-AFC team after a productive rookie season on a Jaguars team that struggled in many areas this season, including at quarterback.
Making his accomplishment even more admirable was the fact that he registered nearly 1,300 yards this season while playing a significant amount of time with Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones.
Not only did he register more than 1,000 receiving yards, he did so in a season in which he was not the top option on the depth chart for essentially the first half of the season. Thomas joined a receiving corps that included wide receivers Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis, as well as tight end Evan Engram.
The new Jaguars coaching staff must find a way to continue maximizing Thomas' skillset of the offense during his second season in the National Football League. One of the mistakes the previous Jaguars' coaching staff made was waiting too long to build the offense around Thomas.
Moving forward, the Jaguars should start by making Thomas the focal point. This could benefit everyone on the offense, including veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence, assuming he is healthy.
The Jaguars have many positions that they need to address this season, as the roster is severly flawed. However, wide receiver appears to be a position they are relatively set at.
