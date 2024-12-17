REPORT: Is Jaguars WR Brian Thomas a Star in the Making?
The Jacksonville Jaguars nearly won two consecutive games for the first time this season but fell short in a hard-fought battle on Sunday against the New York Jets. The Jaguars played arguably one of their best games of the season, pushing a much-more talented Jets team to the brink.
The Jaguars entered their game against the Jets minus some of their most critcal players, such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence and multiple pass-catching options. The Jaguars' offense is a shell of itself, but still gave the Jets all they could handle and more.
While the Jaguars lost another close game, there were a few bright spots from the game. The Jaguars scored a touchdown in the first quarter, which may not seem like a big deal, but Jacksonville has struggled to score points in the first quarter at all, let alone touchdowns.
Another bright spot for the Jaguars on Sunday was undoubtedly the solid performance of rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
The rookie finished Sunday's game against the Jets with 105 receiving yards on 10 receptions. He also caught two touchdown passes. Bobby Kownack of NFL.com listed his takeaways from the Jaguars' narrow loss to the Jets on Sunday.
"Without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence or trusty tight end Evan Engram, Jacksonville’s game plan didn’t take a genius to figure out: Get the ball to Brian Thomas Jr.," Kownack said. "The rookie touched the ball four times on the opening possession, which he put the exclamation point on with a TD grab. He also set the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie (956) on that drive.
"It wasn’t all amazing, of course. Thomas did drop a tough TD pass at the end of the first half that he got his fingers on and later committed an offensive pass interference to wipe away a big play by Travis Etienne, but the good vastly outweighed those small missteps. He even responded to the OPI with a 41-yard catch on the very next play to get Jacksonville out of a second-and-20. He finished with 14 targets, his third straight week in double digits and a career high, for 105 yards and his first multi-TD outing. The Jaguars can build around a talent like this."
