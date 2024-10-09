REPORT: Should Jaguars Consider Blockbuster Trade For Lions Star?
The Jacksonville Jaguars started the season 0-4 after making numerous offseason additions. They entered the season expected to be in the running for the division title and potentially a playoff berth. However, that seems highly unlikely after how the team started this season.
Ben Solak of ESPN recently released his thoughts on a blockbuster trade the Jaguars should consider as they plan for the future. At 1-4, the chances of things fully turning around for the Jaguars is limited. The least they can do is begin eyeing what is best for the organization moving forward.
“Lions get Edge Travon Walker. Jaguars get 2025 fourth-round selection, 2026 fourth-round selection,” Solak said. “The Jaguars got their first win of the season Sunday and may still be subtracting when the trade deadline comes.
“Walker, the first overall pick in 2022, has had two splashy games this season and three complete blanks otherwise. He still hasn't quite figured it out with the Jaguars, but he has done enough (five sacks this season) to still fetch a solid pick or two in return."
Solak believes the trade would be mutually beneficial. Walker would be a great fit with an already talented Lions defense, helping him be more productive. The Lions get a solid player, and the Jaguars get draft picks they can use to plan for the future.
“I know how the Lions would use him: a big base end mashing against the run and pushing the pocket opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who incidentally was taken one selection after Walker in that '22 draft,” Solak said. “That was the plan for Marcus Davenport, who was lost for the season with a torn triceps in Week 4. And John Cominsky, who was supposed to be a key rotational player, is also out for the year (knee). The Lions are worryingly thin at defensive end.”
It is rare for a trade to benefit both teams and the player equally. However, this would be one of those cases. The Jaguars are not as far along this season as they hoped or expected, but they could begin to set themselves up for the future by being open to potential trades. For Jacksonville to make the progress they want, they have to take it upon themselves to better their roster.
