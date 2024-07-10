Report: Tyson Campbell 'Is the Kind of Guy That the Jaguars Are Going to Want to Pay'
With Trevor Lawrence and Josh Hines-Allen signed to franchise-record deals this offseason, it is becoming more clear who the Jacksonville Jaguars may be pivoting their interest to extending next.
The Jaguars have no shortage of options between cornerback Tyson Campbell, running back Travis Etienne, safety Andre Cisco, offensive tackle Walker Little, and eventually pass-rusher Travon Walker and linebacker Devin Lloyd. But according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Campbell could be leading the pack.
“The Jaguars obviously have spent in free agency but what they’ve wanted to do, and owner Shad Khan came out and said a couple days ago, ‘We can’t be addicted to free agents.’ Well, okay, well they have a couple really good players on their roster who eventually will get some big-time paydays,” Rapoport said.
“I’m going to call attention to Tyson Campbell, the young corner who I think very quietly has emerged as one of the better young corners in the NFL. At some point, whether this year, in free agency, whenever, gonna end up being one of the higher-paid corners in the NFL. Stats aren’t great, coverage is great. This is the kind of guy that the Jaguars are going to want to pay and want to build around.”
Campbell, the No. 33 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, missed Weeks 7 and 8 last year due to the injury, eventually returning to the lineup in Week 10 after the bye week. Campbell then missed Weeks 11, 12, 14, and 15. And when Campbell was in the lineup, he was far from his 100% self.
After 25 pass breakups and five interceptions in his first two seasons, Campbell recorded one interception and five pass breakups in 11 games in 2023, the least productive year of his career.
Campbell's injury led to a test of the Jaguars' secondary depth, with the Jaguars' pass defense falling off a cliff over the second half of the season. But with the injury woes of 2023 now far behind him, Campbell is moving back into his role of No. 1 cornerback and entering the most important year of his career.