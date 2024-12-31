REPORT: What We Learned from Jaguars Win Over the Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not had many things go their way this season, as nearly everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. However, after weeks of uninspired football and numerous losses by the Jaguars, they have started to look like an improved team over the past month or so.
Jacksonville is 2-2 over the last four games, which is an improvement for a team with a four-game losing streak and a five-game losing streak this season. The Jaguars had played weaker teams over the past month than before when they faced many of the league's best teams in consecutive weeks.
Nick Shook of NFL.com listed a few of the most noteworthy aspects of the Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Shook mainly credited Jaguars' rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with having another productive game.
Thomas has been one of the Jaguars' lone bright spots this season, as he seems to be the star of the Jaguars' offense. He continues to prove himself as one of the best receivers in the most recent draft class and one of the best up-and-coming rookies in the league.
His seven-catch, 91-yard performance against the Titans was the latest in productive performances by the rookie receiver. He has undoubtedly been the Jaguars' best and most consistent player on offense since the Jaguars suffered numerous injuries to other, more established pass-catchers.
"Brian Thomas Jr. is one of a few rookie receivers who entered the NFL in 2024 and needed zero time to acclimate," Shook said. "He's made big plays for the Jaguars all season and continued to do so Sunday, catching seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
"Wisely, the Jaguars tried to get the ball in his hands as much as possible, even drawing up a sweep for him that he took for a gain of 18 on a drive that ended in a Mac Jones touchdown pass to Parker Washington. He might only be a rookie, but he's equipped with a skill set that plays like a veteran star, winning with size, athleticism, and fantastic hands. He's going to be a nightmare for opposing defenses for many years to come,
