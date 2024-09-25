REPORT: Where Do Jaguars Rank After Week 3?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reeling, and it remains to be seen when things will turn around.
After an embarrassing 47-10 Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars are now one of just three 0-3 teams left in the NFL.
So, where do the pundits have the Jaguars after Week 3?
Sports Illustrated: No. 29.
The Jaguars fell four spots in SI's power rankings this week.
"Congrats to the Jaguars, the first team with a true, ticking panic meter. Like we mentioned with Caleb Williams above, Trevor Lawrence carries with him an invisible detonator that goes off when it becomes apparent that his talent is being squandered. The Jaguars should not be 0–3 by any stretch and, unfortunately for Doug Pederson, he’s going to wear that. I don’t think this is even close to Pederson’s problem and upper management should bear the responsibility for the middle class of this roster. That said, Jacksonville has passed from irrational early season overreaction into mid-season warranted reaction," Conor Orr said.
NFL.com: No. 30.
The Jaguars fell a staggering seven spots in NFL.com's rankings.
"The Jaguars now have lost eight straight games with Trevor Lawrence starting. It's a startling fact to see, considering how strong Lawrence looked in his breakout season of 2022. He began the 2023 season in solid form, as well. But he just hasn't looked quite right since about midseason last year, and especially in the first three games of this season," Eric Edholm said.
"The man's completion rate is barely above 50 percent. The blocking has been bad. The offensive design from Press Taylor and Doug Pederson has looked disjointed. And, yes, I haven't even touched on Jacksonville's defensive no-show on Monday night. After yielding three total touchdowns in the first two games, the Jags allowed the Bills to rack up that many on their first three drives. In fact, Buffalo scored touchdowns on its first five possessions, piling up 288 yards before halftime. It's officially panic time in Jacksonville."
33rd Team: No. 29.
The Jaguars fell four spots on the 33rd Team's rankings.
"No team in the NFL has been as disappointing as the Jacksonville Jaguars. While they've had a tough schedule out of the gate, they have played worse each week," Marcus Mosher said.
They weren't even competitive against the Bills, and Trevor Lawrence showed no confidence. They have now lost their last eight games with Lawrence under center, and it feels like it's time for a major move in Jacksonville."
USA Today: No. 32.
The Jaguars find themselves in the final slot for the first time.
"Few teams spent as extravagantly during free agency … yet this one has only wound up proving it's not the optimal way to construct a roster – but can make an 0-3 start feel significantly worse," Nate Davis said.
CBS Sports: No. 31
Pete Prisco has the Jaguars down seven spots this week.
"This team is a disaster. The offense isn't good, the defense is bad and the coaching isn't great. At 0-3, they are done," Prisco said.
Yahoo! Sports: No. 27
The Jaguars fell three spots in Yahoo's rankings.
"When you play like the Jaguars did on Monday night and you’re 0-3, everything is on the table. The team can’t fire Trevor Lawrence, so head coach Doug Pederson might not feel too comfortable," Frank Schwab said.
