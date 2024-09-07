REPORT: Who Will Win Jaguars-Dolphins Week 1 Matchup?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just one day away from their Week 1 kickoff against the Miami Dolphins in Hard Rock Stadium.
The game will set the tone for each teams to start the season and it could be very indicative as to where each squad is in relation to their strengths and weaknesses. Can the Jaguars overcome the woes of their seconday? What about the offensive line?
For the Dolphins, the big question mark is also the offensive line.
The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher predicts that the Jaguars will begin the season 1-0 with a 24-23 victory.
"The Miami Dolphins usually have a big home-field advantage in early September as other opponents can’t handle the heat and humidity of South Florida," Mosher wrote. "However, that won’t be the case in Week 1 with the Jacksonville Jaguars coming to town. With a fully healthy Trevor Lawrence, look for the Jaguars to put up points in Miami.
"The Dolphins will be without several key defenders, including Bradley Chubb, and it will take some time for the players to learn Anthony Weaver’s defense. Take the Jaguars in Week 1 to pull off the road upset."
The Sporting News picked Miami in a one score affair, 34-28.
"The Dolphins are 6-2 S/U and average 31 points per game in September under third-year coach Mike McDaniel, and those numbers improve to 3-0 S/U and 37 points per game at home," TSN's Bill Bender wrote. "They are a fast-start team, and Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill should be able to restore their connection. The defense will be healthy, too. Can Trevor Lawrence turn this into a shootout and make it the highest-scoring game of the week?"
Four writers from USA Today all favored the Dolphins in a close contest. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco wrote that the Jaguars "will win with a late field goal."
One thing is certain: it will be a competitive game. It is crucial for the Jaguars to get after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and disrupt the pocket. Getting to favorable third downs be important, too.
Offensively, Lawrence could very well be asked to keep the Jaguars in the game if it's a shootout.
It's not like Lawrence won't have help -- at his disposal is a top running back in Travis Etienne, a trio of receiving targets in Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and highly touted rookie Brian Thomas Jr., rounded out by one of the league's best tight ends, Evan Engram.
