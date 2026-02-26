Tyrann Mathieu Details His Bizarre 2013 Combine Interview With Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If there is any handwringing about the Jacksonville Jaguars' brass skipping out on the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, perhaps the latest revealed example of the combine's practices will prove otherwise.

Yes, first impressions can be important. But combine interviews are more or less the NFL's version of speed dating. And while some teams may fall in love with a prospect's future in that short interaction, other teams use the time, well, in a different way.

There have been countless stories about the types of questions that players are asked in combine interviews over the years. The latest came from Tyrann Mathieu, who explained on the In The Bayou Podcast that the Jaguars gave him his oddest combine request.

Mathieu's Combine

Mathieu, who attended the combine in 2013 when the Jaguars were in the first year of a new regime, said the Jaguars were one of his first interviews.

"I'm sitting in there and I'm just like, you know, like, what's next. And dude ia sitting in front me, and literally, like, didn't ask me anything, but was like, I want you to guess who everybody is in this room," Mathieu recalled.

"And I'm looking, I'm looking like .... well, you are sitting right in front of me. You must be important. I am like, who are you, the owner? It's one of my first interviews. And so, you know, I botched that part of it. I got all of them wrong."

There seems to be little value in what could be found from this, though that is clearly not a representation of all combine meetings.

Still, the importance of the event has always been its athletic testing. While fewer and fewer players are participating in the measured drills, it provides a baseline for every single team to use and draw from, as opposed to the varied and uncertain results of pro days. Combine numbers are simply easier to trust.

The combine has changed a lot in recent years. It has even changed more since 2013, when Mathieu was a prospect.

This time, the Jaguars are not even at the event -- at least their head coach and general manager aren't. Jaguars staff members are still there, of course, but the Jaguars' brass is not currently in Indianapolis.

We will see how the Jaguars' practices evolve moving forward, but one thing seems clear: a repeat of the Mathieu interview seems unlikely.

