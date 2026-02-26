Jaguars May Have Found Perfect Match with Arizona State's Keith Abney

The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly seem to have a type at cornerback.

The Jaguars placed a big emphasis on explosiveness and athleticism at the cornerback position, especially when it pertains to making a trade off for size. And if the Jaguars are to continue this trend, there is one cornerback who makes a lot of sense.

Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Keith Abney II certainly fits the bill. Abney had two interceptions and 12 pass deflections for the Sun Devils last season, proving to be a feisty option who has the skill set to potentially play inside-outside.

As it turns out, Abney said from the NFL Scouting Combine this week that he has spoken with the Jaguars so far during the draft process.

"Had an interview with them last night. A great interview. Went well. Definitely interested in them, they're interested in me. I think it could fit well," Abney said.

Abney has the profile right now of a potential top-50 pick, which would obviously put the Jaguars out of his range. But if he falls for some reason, or if the Jaguars make a trade up the board, then Abney is a sensible target. Especially because the Jaguars have free agency questions with Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome.

Abney looks like a natural scheme fit for the Jaguars, whose offseason process will likely be dictated by free agency in the coming weeks. The Jaguars will see Travis Hunter play a bigger role on defense next season, of course, but the Jaguars will still need to add some options to the position.

If one of those options becomes Abney, the Jaguars would land a player who, by his description, sounds just like a Jaguars cornerback.

"You know, I play hard, I give great effort, and I do a good job of eliminating receivers, you know, taking them out of their game. I tackle really well," he said.

"I feel like I got a lot of things that I can do on the field, that a lot of corners probably can't do, and my instincts is something I'm good at. Something I can probably get better at, you know, being a little grabby, but definitely something I am working on."

The Jaguars have quite a bit of time to figure out the cornerback position, but it certainly does not seem like Abney would be a bad path for them to venture down.

