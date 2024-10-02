REPORT: Why is There So Much Turmoil with Jaguars?
Things are spiraling in Duval. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-4 and head coach Doug Pederson is on the hot seat. When an owner makes an incredibly large investment in a team and publicaly refers to it as the best in franchise history -- winning is a must.
Especially when you have an epic collapse the season before after an 8-3 start. The pressure is turned up to a 10 on Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
A quarterback and a plethora of weapons, only good for 15 points per game. That is third-worst in the NFL only better than New England and Miami. Their 285 yards per game is 25th in the league.
Then, there is Pederson, who seemingly threw his players under bus after the loss against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
"As coaches, we can't go out there and make the plays, right?" Pederson said. "It's a two-way street."
On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed with the host why there is so much turmoil in Duval.
"They should have won the first game against Miami, and they don't," Schefter said. "Look, [Pederson] is backing his guy, Press Taylor, when the press and the reporters were asking questions about that. It's exactly what Doug Pederson did when he was in Philadelphia, he backed Press Taylor. And he stood behind him. Doug believes in supporting his coaches, he's always felt very strongly about that, he did that again yesterday. To the point where he went out of his way in saying the players had to make plays. This is a team right now that's -- it's reeling. You go and sign your quarterback, you spend the moeny and you make all the moves that they did. They spent a lot into this NFL season. And they had the owner Shad Khan come out and say before the season began 'This is the best Jaguars team that has ever been' ... And they are not playing like it. So when the owner comes out and says it's the best team that we've ever had here, and they haven't won a game, all you could say is that if it goes on like that, something's gonna give at some point in time with somebody.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
