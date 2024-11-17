Same Goal, Different Ways of Getting there for Jaguars QBs
The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely need the services of quarterback Mac Jones again this weekend. The Jaguars face a Lions team hungry to put on a better performance than what the did last week.
The Jaguars have lost their last three consecutive tables by a combined 11 points. Those three games came against three of the best teams in the National Football League.
So is Jacksonville's matchup on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor believes the team's overall confidence in leadership's direction. He believes this plays a part in the players' willingness to follow whichever quarterback is in the huddle.
“I think guys respond to leadership, and leadership looks different in any way, shape, or form,” Taylor said.
“I think nobody questions Mac's preparation. So, Mac probably has a different intensity in the huddle than Trevor does.
“Trevor kind of has that cool, calm demeanor. Mac is going to be—there's going to be a certain intensity and focus with Mac.
“I think as long as you're true to who you are and you're the same guy every day, and guys know what they're getting with you and the way you handle the competitive situations; I think guys respond to that.
“So yes, they're very different personality-wise," Taylor said.
The Jaguars now travel north to play in one of the most hostile environments in the entire league. They must respond to whoever the quarterback is that plays, whether its Lawrence, Jones or someone else.
"So, they’re going to be different in the huddle and they’re going to play the game a little bit differently, but as long as they’re authentic to who they are, which I believe both those guys are, guys thrive off that, guys respond to that.”
The Jaguars must find a way to be competitive on the road, with their backup quarterback, in a stadium that is easily one of the loudest in the league at full strength.
Taylor, Jones and the rest of the Jaguars offense must be fully prepared for what will be a challenging environment to find success it. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson must have his team ready.
