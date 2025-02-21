Should the Jaguars select Tetairoa McMillan at No. 5?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to have a new general manager at seemingly any moment as they have completed their final interviews with candidates. The GM that is hired will then answer questions about how the team will approach the offseason, potentially at the NFL Scouting Combine that begins next week in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Jacksonville finished the 2024 campaign at 4-13 that saw their previous regime led out the door and a below-average defense that gave up a whopping 5.9 yards per play. The team's defense that bolsters pass rushers Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and cornerback Tyson Campbell could see a slight facelift in free agency and the NFL Draft.
However, there are rumors swirling about the possibility of some change on the Jaguars offense. No, Trevor Lawrence is not being traded and as a no-trade clause as is.
Veteran slot receiver Christian Kirk has a cap number of just over $24 million. The team could save either $10.4 million if they designate Kirk a pre-June 1 cut or $16.2 million post-June and decrease the amount of dead money they'd have.
Kirk is a valuable part of the offense when healthy. A broken collarbone in Week 8 cost him the rest of the season. While they could restructure the former Arizona Cardinals' contract and save $9.8 million, the possibility of Kirk hitting the open market opens the door to the possibility of drafting a wide receiver high in April's draft.
Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is the consensus top wide receiver in the draft this year. At 6-foot-5, 212 pounds, McMillan plays as well as his size suggests, winning contested passes regularly and illustrating high-end ball skills at the catch point due to his tracking ability, catch radius, and soft mitts.
The impressive aspect of McMillan's game is how fluidity and alignment versatile he is for a player his size. He's shown some elusiveness in the open field but still has room to grow before the catch. The former All-Pac 12 wideout has the tools go improve and be a quality route runner and separator at the next level.
McMillan could start his career as a quesi big slot receiver and that means he could be on the table for the Jaguars. However, he'll need to make a convincing argument over the next two months at the combine, pro days, and a potential official visit to convince the front office and head coach Liam Coen to select him at No. 5.
The Jaguars will likely have a preference for a defensive prospect early in the draft such as Michigan defenders Will Johnson and Mason Graham or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. However, if they choose to focus on the offensive side of the ball, McMillan is in play.
Adding more playmakers around Lawrence should be a priority in a normal offseason but with the significant gaps on defense, it may be challenging to pass up on those top prospects. McMillan and Brian Thomas Jr. as a young WR tandem may give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares.
Overall, McMillan seems like an outside possibility at the moment with the focus going directly to the blue-chip prospects at the top of the order. Jacksonville should not ignore the skill positions this offseason, though, and continue to build around their franchise quarterback to put him in the best chances to succeed.
