Should the Lions Consider Jaguars a Trap Game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most up-and-down teams in the National Football League this season. This has been the case primarily because, as bad as their 2-8 record is, the Jaguars have shown multiple flashes of being better than that record.
Six of Jacksonville’s eight losses have been by six points or less. This shows the team's ability to be competitive and potentially win games but its inability to close out games successfully.
Most teams that are 2-8 do not have nearly as many close losses, especially against some of the best teams in the league.
Over the last three weeks, the Jaguars have faced the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Minnesota Vikings. Those three teams are a combined 20-7 this season.
The Jaguars lost to all three teams by less than a touchdown, even though they had a legitimate chance to win all of them. However, their play in games against the league's best teams proves they are not all that far off.
However, almost does not count in the NFL, and the Jaguars must find a way to secure another win soon, or jobs could be on the line. On Sunday, they face another one of the top teams in the league: the Detroit Lions.
The CBS Sports staff believes the Jaguars may not win, but they had a solid chance of covering the spread.
“The 13-point spread is the largest of any game this season,” the CBS Sports Staff said.
“Jacksonville has covered in four straight games but has lost three straight contests straight-up.
“Detroit just saw its six-game cover streak end last week, but it has won each of those seven games outright for its longest win streak since nine in a row from 2010-11.”
The Jaguars have had a significantly worse season than anyone predicted. However, Jacksonville has played more competitive football over the last few weeks. They just have been unable to finish the deal.
As they prepare for the second half of the season, the Jaguars must figure things out. If they do not, the Jaguars' front office will have no choice but to go all in on an inevitable rebuilding process already underway.
