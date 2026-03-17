Jaguars Re-Signing Quintin Morris Puts Writing on the Wall for One Veteran

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars remade several position groups as a new regime took the helm of the franchise.

One of those positions was tight end, with the Jaguars signing veteran free agents Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long during the early days of free agency and then Quintin Morris later on in the process. Brenton Strange was always set to be the star of the group, and that hasn't changed a year later.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What has changed, though, has been the outlook of the room. While Mundt and Long began the season on the game day active roster, and Morris was on the practice squad at the very start of the season, Morris eventually worked himself onto the active roster and then later in front of Long and Morris on the depth chart.

Then this month, the Jaguars re-signed Morris to a one-year deal before he hit free agency and then released Mundt, setting the stage for the room to be reshaped even more, and spelling bad news for one veteran.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Bad News

For Long, it certainly does not appear his spot is safe. If the Jaguars were going to release him they likely would have done so already, but it seems as if the Jaguars have given credence to the idea that Morris is their second-best tight end by re-signing him.

Morris offers the Jaguars more upside in both the run and pass game, and the Jaguars would not have retained him if they didn't see him on a solid trajectory.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli after the game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I definitely think there's always a lot of untapped potential. I think it's definitely a lot more comfortable as in the sense of just coming back being in a familiar system now, kind of understanding the coaches, understanding what we're building, understanding the offense and what we're trying to accomplish," Morris said after he signed his new deal.

"And so, it's a lot less, I'd say thinking and stuff, and you can kind of really go out there and play.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars also seem like they are set to invest some draft capital into the position. They didn't do so last year, they have 11 picks this time around, and they showed a decent amount of interest in tight ends based off their actions at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Long should get a shot to make the roster out of camp, but there is no doubting that Morris being brought back is bad news for the second-year Jaguar.