Significant Jaguars Positional Need Highlighted

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team of intrigue this offseason. A franchise that had postseason aspirations last season saw a deplorable coaching effort and overall roster play that faltered into an all-time team disappointment at 4-13 and the No. 5 overall selection in the NFL Draft. However, the Jaguars have a franchise quarterback and a talented roster to remain a threat in almost powerless AFC South.
New head coach Liam Coen and the firing of general manager Trent Baalke have given the franchise a shot in the arm full of hope and optimism. As the Jaguars work through their interviews of GM candidates, it’s hopeful they have one hired by the end of the month when the NFL Scouting Combine begins.
While the Jaguars offer a plethora of cornerstone talent on both sides of the ball, there are several needs that must be addressed this offseason in order for the franchise to get itself out of their current floor. Defensive line, outside No. 2 cornerback, safety, wide receiver depth and edge rusher remain key areas of concerns. However, The Athletic shared their take on what the biggest need was for the franchise: offensive line.
The Athletic’s NFL National Insider Jeff Howe wrote about Jacksonville’s need for an offensive lineman, specifically at left tackle and noting Coen’s offensive identity.
“The Jaguars need to boost their offensive line and surely need a left tackle,” Howe wrote. “New coach Liam Coen’s offense will have a running identity, so the Jaguars need a tough, physical line to set the tone.”
Howe pointed out Jacksonville’s high draft pick and salary cap situation at $32 million as a reason to invest up front. He also noted Baker Mayfield’s breakout season last season under Coen as offensive coordinator and believes a successful ground game would allow Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to improve his game.
“Quarterback Baker Mayfield deserved all the praise he got last season with Coen, but don’t forget the Buccaneers jumped from 32nd to fourth in rushing last season,” Howe said. “If quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going to take off with Coen, he’ll need a successful ground attack.”
The Jaguars are in a unique position to select the best player available early in the draft and will have their options to select the best defensive tackle, cornerback, or offensive lineman available. Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons, LSU’s Will Campbell, or Texas’s Kelvin Banks Jr. would be the obvious contenders for the No. 5 overall selection if the team goes for a new left tackle.
