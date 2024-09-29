Social Media Explodes After Jaguars' Heartbreaking Loss to Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars had to win on Sunday. They had to avoid an 0-4 start, which would mathematically put them out of the playoff race.
Their heartbreaking loss to the Texans, 24-20, might have sealed the fates of head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke.
This was the team that was supposed to be the best in franchise history. Owner Shad Khan said at the start of the season, "Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
A big wrench was thrown into the works with the loss against the Texans.
Social media exploded throughout the game.
At first, things looked good for the Jaguars. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen wanted more pressure this week.
"It’s affecting the quarterback. That's the most important thing in the league is the effects, the hits, the harass, the hands up, things like that," Nielsen had said. "Obviously, we all want to have 25 sacks right now. It is an important thing. But it's more so our effects and the things that we're doing. It's also a defensive unit thing, also the rush and the coverage together. Again, ultimately, it falls on me. We're working on it. We'll get it done. We've got good players here. We'll have an effort, today is a third-down day. We're effort and fundamentals, technique, all on pass rushing, getting to the quarterback and covering."
Early on, Nielsen succeeded in that task.
The Jaguars had chances early on offense and the question marks about Lawrence and Pederson's relationship will certainly linger with the perception of the coach not trusting his quarterback.
Early on, they had a chance to go for it on fourth down. They decided against it.
Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was undoubtedly the best player for the Jaguars today. Thomas caught six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. He exhibited excellent route running, speed, and incredible catching ability.
Running back Tank Bigsby had seven rushes for 90 yards and fans were all about it. Bigsby has been one of the pleasant surprises this season for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars were stopped on fourth-and-goal when Lawrence took a direct snap up the middle. He was swallowed up by the defense and the decision proved to be costly.
Ultimately, the Texans put together an expert two-minute drill for the win and the Jaguars could not hold onto their lead.
Fans were upset and calling for big changes in the organization with the 0-4 start.
