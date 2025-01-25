Social Media Explodes After Jaguars Poach Liam Cohen
The offseason saga between the Jacksonville Jaguars and new head coach Liam Coen will be discussed for many years after a unique series of events caused numerous unpredictable events to unfold.
The Jaguars initially were all in on Ben Johnson to be their next head coach, as he was the top coaching candidate of the offseason.
However, Johnson took the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears, forcing the Jaguars to go to their next plan at head coach, Coen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' former offensive coordinator.
Coen turned down the chance to interview in person with the Jaguars to stay the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator after the Buccaneers front office offered him a substantial raise.
Coen's decision to do so was an indictment on the Jaguars' front office, which included former general manager Trent Baalke. After the Jaguars fired former head coach Doug Pederson but retained Baalke, many around the league wondered why Jaguars owner Shad Khan did not fire Baalke, too.
It was widely suggested that Baalke's presence deterred quality head coaches from considering the Jaguars' vacancy. Still, Khan remained loyal to Baalke, standing by the general manager amid widespread criticism.
However, things change quickly in the National Football League. Khan refused to let Baalke cost him yet another quality hire at the head coaching position, deciding to reverse his stance and fire Baalke.
The move opened the door again for Coen to reconsider the vacancy, as Baalke was that much of a deterrent to Coen and other potential head coaches this offseason. With Baalke out of the way, Khan was able to get another shot at securing the coach he wanted and ultimately secure him.
Firing Baalke and hiring Coen sent social media into a frenzy. Jaguars fans and NFL fans of all teams could not help but note what was happening in Jacksonville.
Whether games on the field or head coaching candidates off the field, Khan and the Jaguars are finally tired of losing.
Time will tell if Coen is the right coach for the Jaguars. However, he is unquestionably one of the top candidates of this coaching cycle and he is now the leader of the Jaguars.
