Social Media Reacts to Christian Kirk Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk to their divisional rivals, the Houston Texans for a 2026 seventh round pick. The Jaguars and Kirk agreed to a four year $72 million contract in 2022, and now his tenure in Jacksonville has come to an end.
The Jaguars have made a ton of roster cuts to make up some cap space ahead of free agency, as the team looks to be building throughout the NFL Draft like new general manager James Gladstone said they would. While many have mixed emotions, some Jaguar fans aren't the happiest seeing the veteran go.
The trade was bound to happen with news of Kirk getting released by the franchise, it has just caught several fans off guard to see Kirk go to a divisional rival in the Texans. After seeing how open the AFC looks for 2025, the Texans addition of Kirk could go under the radar of good pick ups for the season.
Kirk put up 2,274 receiving yards in three years with the franchise, even collected his career best 1,108 receiving yards in his first campaign with the team. After playing with several different quarterbacks in Jacksonville, Kirk might have more security playing alongside CJ Stroud.
Before the Jaguars drafted Brian Thomas Jr, Kirk was a huge part of the offense and was heavily leaned on. Only playing in seven games in 2024 though hurt his chances to stay with the team, especially as the Jaguars franchise turns the page with new management.
Thats the big question mark surrounding the pick up for Houston; if Kirk can stay healthy. Kirk only played one full season in Jacksonville, and saw more time off the field than he did on in his last two seasons. In fact, Kirk has only played in two full seasons, one with the Jaguars and one with the Arizona Cardinals.
Kirk still has the ability to turn it around with the Texans, especially if he can stay healthy. While his tenure in Jacksonville had flashes of greatness, it seemed to be the right move for the direction of the franchise letting Kirk test new waters with an established team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.