Jaguars' Star Defender Josh Hines-Allen Mentioned On Top Player List
Despite finishing the 2024 season with an embarrassing 4-13 record, the Jacksonville Jaguars brought the perception of being a talentless bunch that may need a total tear down. However, this is not a team that projects itself as one needing to be rebuilt again.
Owner Shad Khan has worked to right the wrongs of his past, hiring highly-touted offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach and could hire a general manager within days after final interviews begin on Wednesday. The current and future promotions are ones that are giving fans hope with a roster that is still filled with talent.
Jacksonville has a chance to emerge as a new contender in the AFC South next season after an underwhelming 2024 season from the Houston Texans. Franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the leader of the clubhouse and is surrounded by young talents in running back Tank Bigsby and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. It would not come to any surprise if these three see big seasons under Coen.
Even if those three are considered in high regard, they are not a part of the latest Top 101 players from the 2024 NFL season put out by Pro Football Focus. To no one's surprise, only one defender from the Jaguars was included in PFF's Top 101: edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen, one of the better players at his position. The former first round draft selection came in at No. 87 on the list ahead of Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and just behind star Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
"Jacksonville franchise tagged Hines-Allen last offseason and then promptly signed him to a five-year, $141.25 million extension," wrote PFF's Mason Cameron and Dalton Wasserman. "The explosive edge rusher rewarded that belief with a huge performance in 2024, piling up 63 total pressures — tied for the 12th most in the NFL — off a 15.9% pass-rush win rate."
Hines-Allen was arguably the best player on the Jaguars 13-loss team alongside rookie sensation Thomas. His pass rush win rate and total pressures were a key reason why the team remained a stounchy group when rushing the passer. The hope in 2025 is that Hines-Allen moves up on this list while Lawrence, Thomas, and others look to make their own appearance as some of the best players in the league
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.