The 10 Most Important Jaguars for 2021, No. 1: Trevor Lawrence

The arrival of quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the potential to change the Jacksonville Jaguars not only in 2021, but for years to come. He's expected to be a franchise quarterback. That starts with changing a franchise.

The 2021 offseason completely revamped the Jacksonville Jaguars. The maligned franchise had every aspect of its organization inspected, weighed, measured and often found wanting. A new head coach and fresh set of standards were the first steps. Then through the draft, free agency and ultimatums to current players, the staff put together what is essentially a brand new roster.

After a season in which the Jags finished 1-15 (an unenviable feat but one that beget Trevor Lawrence), the club really has nowhere to go but up in the first season featuring 17 regular season games.

Head Coach Urban Meyer and players have said consistently this offseason that they’re working to win now. As admirable and understandable as that goal is, the reality is, this team is in a massive rebuilding process. When in the midst of a rebuilding process, every single piece counts and it’s ok to take time making sure each is perfect to do the job. This is especially true when rebuilding a team. Each player contributing will be of the utmost importance; but some will have the onus put on them more than others.

As we move closer to the 2021 schedule, we take a look at the 10 most important Jaguars for the coming season.

No. 10: Jamal Agnew

No. 9: Joe Schobert

No. 8: Tyson Campbell and Tre Herndon

No. 7: Travis Etienne

No. 6: Rayshawn Jenkins

No. 5: Shaquill Griffin

No. 4: Brandon Linder

No. 3: Laviska Shenault Jr.

No. 2: Josh Allen

No. 1: Trevor Lawrence

There was serious consideration to just type “yep” and leave this one be. Trevor Lawrence is undeniably, hands-down, without question the most important player to the Jacksonville Jaguars not only this year, but arguably in franchise history. Trying to put all he is set to mean to this club into mere words is a fool’s errand so we had to ask if it was even worth trying. But we’re nothing if not fools, so let’s give it a shot.

Back on January 4, after firing the former coaching staff and setting reset on the entire organization, owner Shad Khan summed up past problems and future hopes succinctly.

“What’s evaded the history of the Jags, really, has been a franchise quarterback. And I think what’s unique, certainly, is that we have the ability now to make a choice and it’s going to define the franchise moving forward,” he said at the time.

While Khan and coaches attempted to be coy until the draft, it was the worst kept secret in sports that Trevor Lawrence would become that quarterback. Drafting the former Clemson Tigers passer No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jags solidified the belief that Lawrence could be a franchise changing quarterback.

Frankly, he’ll have to be if the Jaguars have any hope of starting a new era. While Jacksonville has had competent and even great quarterback play in the past, there has never been that transcendent player. That guy that can capture the fan base and confidently lead the locker room, while lighting up defenses.

The Jaguars—and for that matter, all of the sports world—believes Lawrence can be that guy.

The Heisman finalist put up 3,153 passing yards in 2020, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdowns. He added 203 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

“Well, I think when you learn his personality and you see him, he’s used to being in the spotlight, he’s used to being on a big stage, it didn’t affect him in high school, it didn’t affect him in college, it hasn’t affected him here,” explained passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during minicamp.

“He’s just true to who he is and the type of person he is and the young man and the worker [he is]. He’s just the type of guy that has a ton of self-confidence, belief in what we’re doing, and there’s a calming influence when you’re around a guy like that. Again, I’ve been blessed to be around a number of great players. He reminds me a lot of Philip Rivers. Philip came into San Diego in the old days and Philip had some of that same self-awareness, that same calm demeanor where he’s like, ‘Look, I’ve played a lot of football, this is just a different level, but it’s still x’s and o’s moving around.”

What Lawrence can do on the field is special and generational. But what sets him apart—and what makes him the most important player for the Jaguars this season—is what he can bring to a locker room that has been fractured more often than not in recent years. Gardner Minshew was the Jaguars best recent shot in that leadership regard, thanks in large part to his confidence and passion. The likelihood of him staying on as a backup QB is huge for the Jaguars.

Lawrence’s style is a little different though, according to Clemson and now Jaguars teammate Travis Etienne, but can be incredibly effective.

“Trevor’s style, the way that he leads, is definitely going to translate into the NFL,” Etienne told reporters after being drafted in the first round with Lawrence in April. “I feel like he’s always cool, calm and collected. He can just take over a whole field anytime and he always has a demeanor about himself that gives you complete trust in him. I feel like he’s definitely going to translate well into the NFL and he’s going to be a great quarterback for many years to come.”

Lawrence is spending the latter part of his offseason in Clemson, South Carolina with three of his receivers, working out and hanging out, developing chemistry on and off the field. It’s the best way he knows to guide a team.

Explained Lawrence at the beginning of rookie minicamp, “I think leadership is earned, it’s not just given, you don’t just walk in and have it. So, I’m just going to put my head down, go to work and, like I said, do everything I can to put us in position to win. I think, through that, the team grows together and that just kind of happens on its own.”

For the team to grow together as Lawrence described, it must grow around him. As a rookie, he will be allowed—and expected to experience—some growing pains. But ultimately everything the Jaguars hope to be going forward revolves around Lawrence, making him the most important player this year, next year and for years to come.