The Biggest Area Trevor Lawrence Thinks the Jaguars Need to Improve In
Speaking for the first time since a Week 12 concussion that helped lead to the end of his season, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made a few things clear on Thursday.
For one, he doesn't think Jaguars owner Shad Khan was wrong in his assessment on the predictability of the offense in recent years.
“At times I think you could say that about other offenses as well, but I just think when you struggle to, for us it's whether it's certain plays unfolding, not going our way or scheme or whatever, we weren't able to run the ball consistently, effectively, the last few years and I think that really gave us trouble, to be honest," Lawrence said on Thursday.
"It's hard to get everything else going when that's struggling, so I think that's where you maybe can see the predictability is when that's not working, and you have to lean on pushing the ball downfield or getting the ball in the perimeter. I think that's where you can kind of see maybe some predictability."
It isn't surprising to see the run game brought up as a major issue by Lawrence, though it is always notable when the normally diplomatic Lawrence criticizes any area of the on-field product.
According to NextGenStats, the Jaguars were tied with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 32 in yards per carry before contact at 0.90. Over the last two seasons, the Jaguars ranked No. 29 in rushing success rate and No. 25 in rushing EPA/Play.
Lawrence did not there were other factors at play, especially injuries. But one way or another, Khan's evaluation of the offense seems to be one shared by Lawrence.
"Obviously, this year it becomes even tougher with a bunch of injuries, and you lose me, Evan [Engram], Christian [Kirk], Gabe [Davis], you lose some guys up front. You start to piece all those things together and then it is challenging to be unpredictable and efficient and explosive when you're missing a lot of pieces," Lawrence said.
"So yeah, I think at times we were, for sure, and I think that's something that definitely should be evaluated in the new scheme that we get, whoever comes in here, head coach, offensive coordinator, wherever the setup is, I think that that run game piece of setting our guys up for success with the scheme, and then obviously the detailed in coaching and making sure we're all on the same page to where we can run the ball effectively and consistently because I think that's where, you look at the good offenses in the NFL, they all pretty much have that, so we need to be able to do that. Then obviously, we’ve got to make the plays on the field too and seeing how B.T. [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] jumped out this year, I mean, that's exciting, and the other guys we have. I feel like when I'm healthy obviously, pushing the ball down the field is a strength of mine, so I think marrying all those things together will help with that, for sure.”
