What is Shad Khan Looking For in the Jaguars' Next Head Coach?
The Jacksonville Jaguars need a new leader.
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move of firing head coach Doug Pederson on Monday. Now, Khan will be tasked with finding a coach who can succeed where Pederson failed.
So, what is Khan looking for in that coach?
“I think we want him to represent the city and the team, obviously, well. We want him to win. Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball," Khan said.
"Football, to win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability. If you know exactly what we’re going to do on offense or defense, you’d better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game. So, being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field.”
Along with a coach who can be innovative on and off the field -- areas Pederson struggled in over the years -- Khan will also need to find a coach who can work productively alongside general manager Trent Baalke, who is remaining in his post.
“I think Doug and I were aligned. Very aligned. Very open and honest conversations with Doug for three straight years. I don’t know that the marriage factor… This is a situation where you go out and you pick the best person you can pick. You go to work," Baalke said. "You roll up your sleeves and go to work. Nobody has a crystal ball. Mistakes are made all the time in this business, and you’ve got to self-correct.
"Doug and I enjoyed some really good times here, and as Shad mentioned, that first year and a half, things were rolling and there were a lot of good things that Doug brought to this. I don’t want to short sight that. There were a lot of good things that Doug brought to this organization, and I certainly wish him well and his family well as he moves forward. But now it’s about going onto the next journey and trying to get this one right for the long haul. That’s not taking anything away from what Doug accomplished here because again, I think if you look back, the things he brought to this organization, a lot of positives, and I don’t want the fan base or anybody to forget that."
