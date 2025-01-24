The Final Push: 2025 Jaguars Under Completely New Leadership
Well, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason pursuits had all but hit the fan. General manager Trent Baalke remaining in place was the Jaguars way of saying they were not ready for a complete reset.
But now that Pederson and Baalke are gone, 2025 will only have higher hopes and expectations.
Expectations were high going into the 2024-25 season for the Jaguars, after finishing 9-8 a season before. That quickly derailed as the Jaguars finished the season with a 4-13 record. Now that the dust of the season has settled, no one is left except owner Shad Khan.
The Jaguars, now only general manager-less, still potentially lost out on Ben Johnson as head coach because of the retainment of Baalke. Now that Coen has talked to Khan immediately after the removal on Baalke, spoke volume to the value he was giving the franchise.
"I don't know if it was Liam Coen finally taking himself out of the running, who I think was really the "in the leader house" to be the head coach there for Jacksonville," Chris Simms said on Pro Football Talk. "He just wants to go back to Tampa Bay and be the offensive coordinator. Was that the moment where they were finally like 'Okay, Baalke is the issue here' I don't know but it certainly has that look and feel to it."
With Baalke gone, possibly more candidates could step forward for the general manager position. Despite the fact that the Jaguars franchise has been the laughing stock given their confusing antics, some candidates still might not be down to join this franchise.
It poses the thought of "Is Jacksonville really the place to be"? Other than Brian Thomas Jr and Trevor Lawrence, there seems to be a lot of work still to be done. It will also impact the decision making process for potential free agents coming to Jacksonville if there is no GM or head coach with a plan to turn this franchise around.
Patrick Graham and Robert Saleh were names attached to the Jaguars head coaching position, but who know how the recent transpirings have effected their outlook on the job -- it is Coen's.
As it sits for 2025, the Jaguars are now under new management. Pushing Baalke out was the final push for the Jaguars to land Coen, and it is now a new era in Jacksonville.
