The Jaguars Know What They Are Up Against on Monday Night
The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The Bills are undefeated and have one of the best offenses in the National Football League. Although the Jaguars’ defense has played well over the first two weeks, it has not been enough to help the team win a game.
The unit will have arguably its most difficult challenge this season this Monday against Buffalo. Luckily, their victory over the Bills last season give them an idea of what to expect, as the Bills are essentially the same team as last season.
“Not a ton different [than last year]. They're committed to running the football,” Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. “So, you're seeing a higher percentage of runs, and they’re running the ball really well. So, it’s making it second-and-manageable. You're seeing a lot of second-and-four, second-and-fives, and they’re getting five or six yards a clip in the run game. Committed to the run, so it's about 50 [percent], a little more balanced.
“In the passing game, you're seeing more quick throws. In other words, you’re not seeing as many negative plays that they may have in the past. So, they're very efficient on first down, second down, and then they're getting into third-and-manageable or second-down conversions. When you watch the last game, I don’t think there was a third down until, like play 14 in the game. So, it's first down, second down, first down, second down.
Nielsen said the Bills have one of the best offenses in the league, regardless of whether they pass the ball or run it. Their being one of the highest-scoring teams through the first two weeks of the season proves this. Nielsen noted how difficult the Bills' offense is to contain.
“I mean, they're moving the ball down the field, so the efficiency of the offense and getting the ball out of Josh's hands and the quick passing, and then they committed to the run,” Nielsen said. “They're running the ball really well. It's going to be a good challenge. The other thing, everybody knows that he's a dynamic play extender. He's all over the place. You're watching him do the things that he's so confident when he gets out of the pocket. He can make the first down running or find a guy late back over the middle. He's got such a strong arm; he can make all the throws. So that combination makes him very hard to defend.”
