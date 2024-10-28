The Jaguars' Next Move After Devastating Injury is Obvious
For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost one of the souls of their offense and locker room.
Wide receiver Christian Kirk was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, with the official diagnosis being a broken collarbone that will now place Kirk on injured reserve for the rest of the season.
This is the second time in two seasons Kirk has been lost to a season-ending injury, and it is the second time the Jaguars have received a punch to the stomach as a result.
Simply put, the Jaguars are losing more than their starting slot receiver. They are losing one of the most respected players in their entire organization. One of their fiercest and most reliable leaders.
“He's one of the best teammates I've ever had, ever been around, one of the smartest players I've been around," Jaguars tight end Evan Engram said in the locker room after the loss.
"One of the best leaders I've been around. You saw him cut up today too, he was rolling, he was getting going. Just a very unfortunate event. God doesn't make mistakes, there's a plan. His will is better than any of us could imagine, so he'll be just fine."
So, where do the Jaguars go from here?
There is no easy answer. Kirk is one of the most reliable pieces of the passing game and has more experience and chemistry with Trevor Lawrence than any pass-catcher not named Engram. His absence leaves a void in the offense, especially after some of the big catches he has made downfield this year.
The obvious player who is set to step up in Kirk's absence is second-year wide receiver Parker Washington, who has developed behind Kirk over the past two seasons. Washington was one of the most improved players this offseason and was a genuine standout in training camp, and he has done a good job of producing when his number has been called on offense in limited spots.
The Jaguars could also do what they did vs. the Packers, which is deploying Engram more in the slot and bringing Brenton Strange onto the field as the in-line tight end. The health updates of Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis will be a critical piece of the equation, too.
No matter what the Jaguars do on the field, it is clear the void left by Kirk's injury will be a glaring one. Whether they can march on without him could be the question that defines the second half of their season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE